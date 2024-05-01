Civil Support Team supports annual Bloomsday race

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Kevin Propes, survey team chief, 10th Civil Support Team, mounts a piece of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Kevin Propes, survey team chief, 10th Civil Support Team, mounts a piece of equipment on a street light pole just prior to the 48th annual Bloomsday Race in Spokane, Wash., May 5, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team (CST) completed their first Joint Hazard Assessment Team (JHAT) operation with Idaho’s 101st CST to ensure the safety of nearly 30,000 runners who completed the annual Bloomsday race in Spokane on May 5, 2024.



“Our CST members partnered directly with fire personnel to emplace monitoring equipment before the event, observe overall operations from a command post at station one, and provide roving patrols for the duration of the run,” said Maj. Beth Quiniones, deputy commander, 10th CST.



While working at large scale events across the country isn’t new for the 10th CST, this marked the first time the unit has partnered with the Spokane Fire Department to support the 12k run.



“Overall there were eight sensors deployed and then we had five Joint Hazard Assessment Teams with members from 101st CST from Idaho, members of the 10th and Spokane Fire,” said Quiniones. “We also had Department of Ecology on hand to talk through the equipment set and possible future applications of JHATs in the eastern side of the state.”



In addition to Bloomsday, Spokane annually hosts Hoopfest, the world’s largest 3x3 basketball tournament that draws approximately 250,000 people to the city. The CSTs not only offered support with monitoring, they provided the county with ideas on what equipment they may need in the future.



“Spokane Fire Department is pursuing grants for equipment that mirrors some of the CSTs. This joint training opportunity provided valuable insights to Spokane Fire and the 10th CST for future partnerships and JHATs,” said Quiniones.



The 10th CST supports Seattle Fire Department at every Seattle Seahawks Football home game during the season with the same type of equipment used during Bloomsday. The team has supported multiple Super Bowls, the Indianapolis 500 and this past July, it was part of the multi-agency team that supported the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities in Seattle. The unit is ramping up to support the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which will play games across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including games in Seattle.