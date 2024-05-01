Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alberto Encinas, a system administrator with the Washington...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alberto Encinas, a system administrator with the Washington National Guard’s Information Management Division, prepares for the Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) alongside members of the National Guard Bureau's Cyber Hygiene Assistance team on Camp Murray, Wash., April 16, 2024. The CORA is a modernized cyber security and readiness assessment launched by the Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network in March of 2024, replacing the Department of Defense’s Command Cyber Readiness Inspection (CCRI) program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

The Washington Army National Guard Department of Information Management is gearing up for the Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment (CORA) this fall, a pivot from the traditional cyber readiness inspection. If an organization fails the CORA, their network capabilities could be deeply impacted or worse, shut down completely.



“This evolution reflects significant changes within the Department of Defense's approach to cyber readiness, spearheaded by the Joint Force Headquarters' Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) program transformation,” said Maj. Sameer Puri, Washington Army National Guard chief information officer. “By moving from a compliance-focused to an operational cyber readiness-focused framework, CORA aims to enhance mission assurance across the board.”



Over the last 30 years, a digital revolution across the world has fostered the interconnection of nations, organizations, groups, and individuals through a global network of information and devices. This revolution has impacted everything the DoD has in its vast arsenal. With cyberspace now intricately woven into all facets of American life, the growing interconnectivity requires the DoD to be more proactive in securing its networks.



DoDIN is a federated technological environment of more than 15,000 unclassified and classified networked and cloud environments around the world managed by 45 combatant commands, services, and DoD agencies and field activities. The DoDIN includes all enabled devices such as cell phones and laptops, weapon systems, and the information collected, stored, disseminated, and managed for on-demand access by warfighters, policy makers, and support personnel.



“The National Guard Bureau's Cyber Hygiene Assistance team is supporting the Washington Army National Guard in this transition,” said Puri. “Their crucial role is ensuring our state is well-prepared to effectively address and mitigate cyber threats, reassuring us that the Washington Army National Guard is not alone in this cybersecurity readiness journey.”



CORA is one of the most critical components of the DOD's cyber security strategy and lays a strong cornerstone to support the command's goal of continuous holistic assessments. The new processes help strengthen the posture and resiliency of the DoDIN by supporting the network's Areas of Operation commanders and directors in efforts to harden their information systems, reduce the attack surface of their cyber terrain and enhance a more proactive defense.



"As we move forward, the Washington Army National Guard remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of cyber defense, ensuring our readiness and resilience in the face of evolving cyber challenges,” said Puri.



“I know the G6 is working diligently to provide a secure network for us to do our business. YubiKey and Azure Virtual Desktop are the way forward,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general, Washington Army National Guard. “Their work allows M-day and full-time personnel to work through commercial internet with full capability, which is critical to the Guard.”