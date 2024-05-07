Photo By Gabriel Archer | Army implements enhanced security measures for Army Data. SGT Allen securely accesses...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | Army implements enhanced security measures for Army Data. SGT Allen securely accesses the Army network through newly employed NETCOM methods. By embracing more secure access alternatives, the Army aims to safeguard critical information and maintain operational effectiveness. see less | View Image Page

FT HUACHUCA, AZ, in a strategic move to bolster data security and protect against evolving cyber threats, the U.S. Army announces significant changes to access protocols for Army 365 services. With the maturation of remote capabilities and the introduction of more secure alternatives such as Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Hypori, the Army is prioritizing the safeguarding of sensitive information.



During the initial deployment of Army 365 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, access and downloads were permitted from webmail to ensure continuity of operations. However, recognizing the escalating sophistication of cyber-attacks, the Army is transitioning to more secure platforms like AVD, Hypori, and future offerings like Intune Mobile Access Management (MAM).



Effective June 1, 2024, the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) will begin blocking access to all Army 365 services, including Webmail, Teams, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive, through insecure commercial internet channels. Users are strongly encouraged to transition to the secure alternatives of AVD or Hypori immediately.



Exceptions to this access block will be granted on a very limited basis, with requests reviewed and approved by designated authorities. Exception requests can be submitted via the designated portal, with final approval resting with the appropriate authority.



Army Enterprise Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) offers an optimized, single sign-on experience using Army 365 credentials, providing enhanced security features including CAC login and S/MIME encryption.



Hypori, an Android Virtual Machine (VM), utilizes MobileConnect and EAMS-A for authentication and is accessible via mobile devices through the Hypori Halo and Mobile Connect applications. Installation of credentials occurs during onboarding, enabling access to Army 365 apps and NIPR websites with encryption support.



These proactive measures underscore the Army's commitment to data security and readiness in the face of emerging cyber threats. By embracing more secure access alternatives, the Army aims to safeguard critical information and maintain operational effectiveness.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Local National and Contract Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.



