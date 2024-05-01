Corps of Engineers announces new traffic plan for Cook Recreation Area

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces operational changes to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces operational changes to Cook Recreation Area at J. Percy Priest Lake. Park staff will use electric gates, traffic cones and newly constructed roundabout and entrance station to manage traffic flow and parking. (USACE Photo by Dave Parsons) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 7, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces operational changes to Cook Recreation Area at J. Percy Priest Lake. Park staff will use electric gates, traffic cones and newly constructed roundabout and entrance station to manage traffic flow and parking.



“We continue to grapple with a vast increase in visitation at our parks on weekends and holidays since the pandemic,” said Greg Thomas, J. Percy Priest Lake resource manager.



The new traffic plan begins May 18, 2024, but only on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays through Labor Day. The park staff will restrict vehicular and pedestrian access into the area when parking lots become full.



“When parking lots are full, the park is at capacity,” said Park Ranger Dustin Entrocaso. “At that point we will allow visitors in as visitors leave the area.”



Parking at the boat ramp will be restricted to vehicles with boat trailers only and vehicles launching other types of personal watercrafts (kayaks, paddle boards, etc.). A few designated parking spots are being added for visitors using the fishing platforms on a first come, first serve basis.



“These new changes will ensure the safe and efficient movement of vehicles into and out of the area and help with overcrowding and unsafe parking that endanger both visitors and staff,” Thomas added.



Questions about operational changes can be directed to the J. Percy Priest Lake resource manager by calling (615) 889-1975. The public can receive project and traffic updates at www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.



