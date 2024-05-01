Naval Health Clinic Lemoore kicks off Nurses Week with the Blessing of the Hands

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Naval Health Clinic Lemoore kicked off Nurses Week on May 6 with the Blessing of the...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Naval Health Clinic Lemoore kicked off Nurses Week on May 6 with the Blessing of the Hands. This year, the chaplain from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Lt. Kurt Hagestuen walked around the clinic blessing the hands of participating nurses. The Blessing of the Hands is a non-denominational ritual where a chaplain or spiritual leader blesses or anoints the hands of each nurse. From right to left: Nurses who provide care at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Capt. Vavadee Belko, Lt. Nanilei Parentau Lt. jg. Terra Colangeli and Lt. jg. Brooke Riordan. Left: Chaplain Lt. Kurt Hagestuen, Carrier Air Wing 17. (DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/released) see less | View Image Page

Lemoore, Calif. -- National Nurses Week is an annual event where we recognize and honor the contributions of nurses within Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) and around the world. Nurses week began May 6 and runs through May 12, which is is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale is known for establishing the world’s first nursing school on July 9,1860.



Today, May 6, the clinic kicked off Nurses Week with the Blessing of the Hands. This small ceremony is a non-denominational ritual where a chaplain or spiritual leader blesses or anoints the hands of each nurse. This year, the chaplain from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Lt. Kurt Hagestuen walked around the clinic blessing the hands of participating nurses.



“We were grateful to partner with CVW-17’s chaplain to bless the hands of our clinic nurses,” said Capt. Vavadee Belko, chief nursing officer at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. “It is always nice to pause a moment to reflect and honor the compassion and dedication nurses can provide from something as simple as a caring touch.”



The NHCL Nurses Association planned many fun, restorative and recognition activities to celebrate the clinic’s nurses. Thursday, May 9, the DAISY nurses award will be announced and Friday, May 10 will conclude clinic activities with a cake cutting for the Navy Nurse Corps’ 116th birthday.



Nurses make a difference! Let us celebrate our nurses – the unsung heroes who touch lives with their hands and hearts.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada.