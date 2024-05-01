Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore kicks off Nurses Week with the Blessing of the Hands [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore kicks off Nurses Week with the Blessing of the Hands

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore kicked off Nurses Week on May 6 with the Blessing of the Hands. This year, the chaplain from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Lt. Kurt Hagestuen walked around the clinic blessing the hands of participating nurses. The Blessing of the Hands is a non-denominational ritual where a chaplain or spiritual leader blesses or anoints the hands of each nurse.

    From right to left: Nurses who provide care at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Capt. Vavadee Belko, Lt. Nanilei Parentau Lt. jg. Terra Colangeli and Lt. jg. Brooke Riordan. Left: Chaplain Lt. Kurt Hagestuen, Carrier Air Wing 17.
    (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released)

