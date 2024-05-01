Obangame Express 2024 - Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony for Obangame Express 2024 kicked off today, May 6, 2024. U.S. Ambassador to Gabon, Vernelle FitzPatrick, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (RDML) Michael Mattis, Director of Strategic Effects, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Mr. William Moeller III, Foreign Policy Advisor, Naval Forces Africa, greeted Major General Brigitte Onkanowa, Ministry of Defence of Gabon. The ceremony officially began with speeches delivered by: AMB FitzPatrick, Minister Onkanowa, and RDML Mattis, in Libreville, Gabon.



During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners.

