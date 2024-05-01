Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Obangame Express 2024 - Opening Ceremony

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    05.06.2024

    Story by Takisha Miller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The opening ceremony for Obangame Express 2024 kicked off today, May 6, 2024. U.S. Ambassador to Gabon, Vernelle FitzPatrick, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (RDML) Michael Mattis, Director of Strategic Effects, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Mr. William Moeller III, Foreign Policy Advisor, Naval Forces Africa, greeted Major General Brigitte Onkanowa, Ministry of Defence of Gabon. The ceremony officially began with speeches delivered by: AMB FitzPatrick, Minister Onkanowa, and RDML Mattis, in Libreville, Gabon.
     
    During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 17:28
    Story ID: 470467
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2024 - Opening Ceremony, by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gabon
    NAVAF
    Libreville
    AFRICOM
    maritime security
    Obangame Express
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band
    OE2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT