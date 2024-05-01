FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Media Contact:

Jameson Crabtree

301-400-0012

dha.bethesda.j-11.mbx.wrnm-pao@mail.mil



Walter Reed Hosts Inaugural Healthcare Expo 2024



BETHESDA, Md. (May 6, 2024) – On May 9, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will host its first-ever Healthcare Resources Expo in the America Zone, Building 19.



This expo aims to provide valuable networking opportunities for staff, patients and their families, face-to-face interactions with medical providers, and a comprehensive look into the services and facilities at Walter Reed. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with healthcare specialists and explore ways to enhance their healthcare experience either as a provider or a recipient of care.



"We’re thrilled to host our inaugural Healthcare Resources Expo, part of our commitment to excellence in military healthcare delivery and education,” shared Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "It's a way for our providers, our patients, and their caregivers and families to access the resources and expertise they may need in a single location. Knowledge is power, and we hope this event will enhance the ability of everyone who attends to access the services they need when they need them.”



Navy Lt. Leanne Landry, also highlighted the community aspect of the event, remarking, "The Healthcare Resources Expo is not just an event; it's an opportunity to strengthen the bonds within our military community, foster collaboration, and collectively enhance our readiness and health service delivery."



The Healthcare Resources Expo promises to be a critical event for enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of both healthcare providers and patients alike at Walter Reed.



All CAC card holders are welcome to join the event. For more information, please visit Walter Reed Expo Information.



Media with additional questions or interest in attending can contact Walter Reed Office of Command Communications at 301-295-5727 or email dha.bethesda.Walter-Reed-Med-Ctr.mbx.wrnm-pao@health.mil.



# # #



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans and our Nation's leaders.



We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 15:08 Story ID: 470460 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Hosts Inaugural Healthcare Expo 2024, by Vernishia Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.