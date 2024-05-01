Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 15:53 Photo ID: 8385663 VIRIN: 240506-D-EC642-2001 Resolution: 8000x4500 Size: 1019.43 KB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Walter Reed Holds First Ever Healthcare Resource Expo, by Jessi Austin-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.