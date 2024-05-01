A survivor's journey: Honoring heroes at Little Rock AFB

Little Rock Air Force Base welcomed back a true hero and survivor, Louis Hribar, who was accompanied by his wife, daughter, and son-in-law to tour the Base for the first time since a tragic accident at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 15, 2024.



On Nov. 12, 1971, tragedy struck with the deadliest aircraft accident in Little Rock AFB history. A C-130E, manned by four instructors and seven trainees from the 61st Tactical Airlift Squadron, crashed soon after takeoff.



Captain James Raycraft piloted the aircraft as it ascended into the skies. However, at a mere 200 feet above ground level, disaster struck. The aircraft rolled left, the left-wing colliding with the earth, and took the lives of 10 military members.



Hribar, back then a 62nd TAS loadmaster, miraculously escaped, sustaining second and third-degree burns over 45% of his body. Despite the odds stacked against him, Hribar’s determination and strength saw him through months of hospitalization and multiple skin grafts, eventually returning to duty.



Hribar and his family’s visit included a base tour, a visit to the Heritage Park and High Flight Memorial, a tour of a static C-130J Super Hercules, a flight simulator and culminated in a meaningful lunch with Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Lt. Col. James Walker, 61st Airlift Squadron commander, providing an opportunity to reflect on the past and to envision the future.



As Master Sgt. Andre Lewis, 19th Maintenance Squadron section chief, coordinated the event, the base community rallied together to ensure that the visit was not only a tribute to the fallen but also a celebration of Hribar’s miraculous survival. It served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform and underscored the importance of honoring their legacy.



“It was important for me to pay tribute to not only his dedication to service, but his ability to endure and overcome adversity,” said Lewis. “Making this visit memorable held a profound significance as it instills solidarity in their journey even after all these years.”



Hribar’s journey of tragedy and overcoming serves as an inspiration to all who hear his story. He carries the legacy of these heroes with him, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten.



In Memory of:



Maj. Paul S Friedler



Capt. Laurence F Asher



Capt. David C Moule



Capt. James B Raycraft



1st Lt. Michael W Hodge



2nd Lt. William R Gamboe



MSgt. Orville D Gearhart



TSgt. Emory V McKee Jr



SSgt. William H Dintleman Jr



Senior Airman David M Bloomberg

