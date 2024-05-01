Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A survivor's journey: Honoring heroes at Little Rock AFB [Image 5 of 8]

    A survivor's journey: Honoring heroes at Little Rock AFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Louis Hribar flies a flight simulator during a guided tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 15, 2024. During their visit, Little Rock AFB welcomed them with a guided tour around the base where they were able to visit Heritage Park and High Flight Memorial, a tour of a static C-130J Super Hercules and a flight simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 11:03
    Photo ID: 8384916
    VIRIN: 240415-F-EM058-1140
    Resolution: 2554x1703
    Size: 689.91 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    This work, A survivor's journey: Honoring heroes at Little Rock AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Little Rock
    19AW
