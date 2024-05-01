USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives in Libreville, Gabon to commence Exercise Obangame Express 2024

The Gold military crew (MILCREW) of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) and the ship’s Military Sealift Command Civilian Mariners (CIVMARs) arrived in Libreville, Gabon for a scheduled port visit to begin the multinational naval exercise Obangame Express 2024, May 5, 2024.



This port visit, as part of the exercise, strengthens U.S.-Gabonese partnership as the two nations work together for a stable, secure, and prosperous Gulf of Guinea and West Africa region. The ship will also host a reception for distinguished visitors to kick off the exercise. These events allow the Sailors and CIVMARs of Hershel “Woody” Williams a chance to experience Gabon’s rich culture, history, and hospitality as a critical regional partner.



Following the scheduled port visit to Libreville, Gabon, Hershel “Woody” Williams will join the at-sea portion of Obangame Express with more than 30 countries slated to participate. The exercise will include Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV’s) launch and recoveries, and personnel exchange training evolutions.



“The port visit is the perfect opportunity to strengthen relationships with our partners,” said Capt. Lanard Mitchell, commanding officer of Hershel “Woody” Williams Gold MILCREW. “The support for Obangame Express demonstrates our commitment to the region, and these types of engagements underscore why we are here.”



After Exercise Obangame Express 2024, Hershel “Woody” Williams will continue its deployment along the African continent, leveraging opportunities to work alongside regional allies and partners in a variety of exercises and operations to improve maritime security, and highlight our shared commitment to fostering regional security and stability.



USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is forward deployed to Souda Bay, Greece and serves as the first U.S. Navy ship assigned to the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility. The ship is capable of conducting expeditionary missions, counter piracy, maritime security, and humanitarian and disaster relief operations. The ship operates with blue and gold crews, allowing it to remain continually deployed throughout AFRICOM.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:56 Story ID: 470365 Location: LIBREVILLE, GA Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives in Libreville, Gabon to commence Exercise Obangame Express 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.