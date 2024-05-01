Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG

During morning formation, the Force Support Squadron gathered to recognize Maj. Timothy Gribble, personnel flight commander for the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, as it was announced that he had been awarded 2023 Athlete of the year for the AIr National Guard.



On March 9, Gribble competed in the 2024 All Guard Endurance Team Time Trial in Knoxville, TN, earning his place on the national team as the sole member representing the Ohio Air National Guard.



The All Guard Endurance Team began as a way to expand the National Guard Marathon Program, which promotes the Army and Air National Guard through a display of physical fitness, self-discipline and morale. These events consist of strength training, running, and obstacle course racing.



Gribble is not only a member of the Air National Guard, he is also a firefighter for the city of Columbus. He says he wants everyday civilians to live everyday knowing that they are protected. Health and wellness has always been a part of Gribble’s life, he says. He states that fitness isn't just something that he does, it's who he is.



”I'm very passionate about representing the military in a positive light through physical competition.” Gribble said. “By positively representing ourselves, it works not only from the recruiting aspect, it

also serves to inspire those who don't serve but appreciate what we do.”



Gribble says that he has always been in love with endurance sports. He says he began competing in triathlons in his 20s, and has continued to stick with it. Now that he is 36-years old, Gribbble says that the support of his wife and his three kids have kept him motivated.



Competing to represent Ohio on the national team, Gribble said he was up against 12 competitors representing the Ohio Army National Guard. Gribble was the lone wolf and sole competitor for the Ohio Air National Guard. Gribble finished first place for the Air National Guard, first place for the state of Ohio, and a national team qualifier.



The members of the 179th Cyberspace Wing take pride in those who positively represent themselves and the military in and out of uniform and look forward to following Maj. Gribbles continued competitions at the national level.



Gribble quoted a memorable line from General Douglas Mccarthur, “Blood spilled in the competition equals blood saved in the battlefield.“

Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 Story by SSgt Alyssa Reik