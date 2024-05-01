Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Maj Timothy Gribble, personnel flight commander at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, poses for a photoshoot, May 5, 2024. Gribble was awarded for his success in the 2024 All Guard Enduance Team Time Trials. (U.S. Air Force photo illistaration by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8383060
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-BE783-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alyssa Reik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG

    ANG
    Athlete
    179th CW

