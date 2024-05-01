Maj Timothy Gribble, personnel flight commander at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, poses for a photoshoot, May 5, 2024. Gribble was awarded for his success in the 2024 All Guard Enduance Team Time Trials. (U.S. Air Force photo illistaration by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 14:41 Photo ID: 8383060 VIRIN: 240505-Z-BE783-1001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 3.3 MB Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alyssa Reik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.