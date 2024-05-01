Maj Timothy Gribble, personnel flight commander at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, poses for a photoshoot, May 5, 2024. Gribble was awarded for his success in the 2024 All Guard Enduance Team Time Trials. (U.S. Air Force photo illistaration by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8383060
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-BE783-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alyssa Reik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio Air National Guard member earns 2023 Athlete of the Year for ANG
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT