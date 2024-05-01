Pinning Excellence

PHILIPPINE SEA – Cultivated aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is a culture of excellence where Sailors are given opportunities to be recognized for their hard work and determination.



U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Connor Dickman, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, has displayed honor, courage and commitment by becoming the first Sailor on the ship to receive the Navy Security Forces (NSF) Specialist insignia.



“It seemed like a challenge, and I wanted to learn more about my rate,” said Dickman. “By getting my insignia, I was able to learn how broad this rate is. You can work with NCIS, go to an expeditionary command, go be a dog handler and much more.”



The qualification levels for the NSF insignia are NSF Specialist, NSF Senior Specialist, NSF Master Specialist, and NSF Officer. The program is a voluntary endeavor, with each designated insignia level requiring Sailors to complete paygrade specific prerequisites, personnel qualification standards (PQS), pass a written test and then complete an oral board. Sailors are required to pass a 100-question written exam with a minimum passing score of 80% to then be able to move to the oral board. To demonstrate their knowledge, Sailors are asked questions from board members covering topics such as anti-terrorism, physical security and law enforcement.



“Merging what my chiefs taught me and what was written on the 200-page study guide was difficult,” said Dickman. “The main challenge was studying for the exam.”



The insignia can be worn on a Sailor’s uniform, similar to a warfare device, and varies in design depending on the paygrade:



NSF Officer insignia – A gold metal or embroidered fabric insignia with the Master-at-Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols, over an anchor with perched eagle, on a background of ocean swells.



NSF Master Specialist insignia – A silver metal or embroidered fabric insignia with the Master-at-Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols, over an anchor with perched eagle, on a background of ocean swells.



NSF Senior Specialist insignia – A silver metal or embroidered fabric insignia with the Master-at-Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols, over an anchor, on a background of ocean swells.



NSF Specialist insignia – A silver metal or embroidered fabric insignia with the Master-at-Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols on a background of ocean swells.



While aboard Theodore Roosevelt, Chief Master-at-Arms Lance A. Shultz, from Mount Pleasant, Texas, helped provide Sailors the opportunity to be some of the first in the Fleet to qualify for the new insignia, a qualification 11 years in the making.



“This adds yet another layer for Sailors that are driven to succeed,” said Shultz. “This insignia allows them to challenge themselves, by adding healthy competition in the process.”



Focused on force training and development efforts to improve individual skill progression, the NSF Specialist insignia allows for the development of NSF proficiency across all skill levels by providing Sailors foundational training and unifying standards across all NSF mission areas.

