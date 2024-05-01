Happy Birthday, Chiefs!

SULU SEA – In naval history, few titles carry as much weight and respect as the chief petty officer (CPO). With their legacy spanning generations, the CPO birthday stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication, leadership and service to their country and Sailors.



The origins of the CPO rank date back to 1893, as the Navy evolved and grew the need for experienced enlisted Sailors to lead and mentor junior Sailors, while embodying professionalism and integrity.



Each year on April 1, the CPO birthday is an opportunity to reflect on the history and traditions of this rank. It is a time to honor the sacrifices and contributions of those who have worn the anchors before, as well as celebrate the achievements of the current generation of CPOs.



“When you transition to becoming a chief, it’s a new beginning,” said Senior Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Jonathon Fleshman, from Olympia, Wash. “It’s as much letting go of who you were to become what you believe you should be, while also having a larger voice for junior Sailors.”



Chief Gunner’s Mate Carlos Torres, from Houston, also described his transition to a CPO.



“For me, becoming a chief was a smooth transition because of the command that I was at,” said Torres. “I was already working with the chiefs and a few of them were my mentors. When I got selected, I had support from chiefs who reminded me of the importance of the rank and that it was worth it no matter the challenges.”



Whether at sea or ashore, the CPO community serves as mentors, advisors and role models to junior Sailors and guiding them through the challenges of life in the military and instilling the values of honor, courage and commitment.



“I like to be honest and transparent with my Sailors,” said Fleshman. “I tell them about when I was learning and growing through the ranks, sharing the experiences I’ve had through the years. I enjoy conducting on-the-job training since it gives me an opportunity to teach them hands-on so they don’t have to make some of the same mistakes others made in the past.”



Torres also shared what it’s like to lead his Sailors as “The Chief.”



“I try to lead them by showing them the right way to do things, especially with the equipment that we deal with,” said Torres. “I show them how it’s done properly and then lead by showing the right and wrong way to do things, and reward them when they can do the right things on their own.”



The CPO birthday is a reminder of their impact left on naval history, as well as the people they continue to serve.



“The real strength of the modern Navy is the junior Sailors,” said Fleshman. “They are the future of the Navy and the CPO Mess wants them all to grow, mature, and excel both in the Navy and in their personal lives.”



The strength of the CPO is one that is necessary for the Navy to complete its mission. Without them there to guide and lead junior sailors, there would be no Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 04:50 Story ID: 470316 Location: SULU SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Happy Birthday, Chiefs!, by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.