1st Armored Division Soldier wins Unit Public Affairs Representative of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Army Sgt. Oniel McDonald, a unit public affairs representative assigned to 1st Armored...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Sgt. Oniel McDonald, a unit public affairs representative assigned to 1st Armored Division, poses outside Division Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, with his camera. McDonald won the Department of the Army UPAR of the Year award in the Keith L. Ware competition. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – A Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division recently won the Department of the Army Unit Public Affairs Representative of the Year, an award under the umbrella of the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Competition.

The competition, conducted by the Army’s Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program .

Sgt. Oniel McDonald, a cavalry scout assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, currently works for the division’s public affairs office.

“We’re incredibly proud of Sgt. McDonald,” said Maj. Jessica Rovero, the 1st AD’s deputy division public affairs officer. “He is incredibly talented, and the Army made a great decision in selecting him for this award. He is very deserving of this honor.”

For McDonald, the move to a visual information position was a good fit. He took up amateur photography while in college, learning and honing his skills with a mix of YouTube tutorials and hands-on experience. He dabbled a bit in videography as well.

Master Sgt. Jose Ibarra, the division public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, selected McDonald to work at the division headquarters after he entered a photo competition the 1st AD held in 2022. Ibarra viewed his online portfolio and recognized McDonald’s talent right away.

“He said, ‘If you want to come to the division to take photos, we’ll be happy to bring you on board,’” said Mcdonald. “I was getting ready to transition out of the Army but was willing to extend for the opportunity.”

McDonald extended his contract, and within a couple of months of reporting to the division, he was quickly assigned to accompany public affairs personnel to Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, a multi-national training exercise held in Australia. While there, McDonald assisted in providing coverage of the first Army tank company to participate in the exercise. His content from that exercise was featured on the division’s social media, as well as on U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army, and Department of Defense social media and websites.

After returning from Australia, McDonald assisted with other division content, highlighting events and activities on Fort Bliss and within the El Paso community. He continued to hone his VI skills and learned new skills such as writing articles.

Late in 2023, he spoke with a senior noncommissioned officer who suggested he submit for the UPAR section of the KLW competition. He didn’t know he was eligible to enter, so after receiving that guidance, McDonald gathered his best products, which included a couple of print articles, photos, and videos, packaged them up, and submitted them.

After a couple of months, he was shocked to learn he won the U.S. Forces Command level KLW and was further surprised when he also won the DA level. As a UPAR, the DA level is the highest level he is eligible to win.

“I was excited when I learned I won because I wasn’t expecting it,” recalled McDonald. “From not knowing it existed, to entering, and then to win, that’s a really big deal for me.”

From the uncertainty of entering to winning, he took away a valuable lesson.

“Don’t doubt yourself. Always believe you can do it even if you don’t think you have what it takes,” McDonald said.

A short time ago, McDonald was prepared to leave the Army and begin life as a civilian. However, his time as a UPAR breathed new motivation to continue military service. He reenlisted to reclassify his MOS to 46S, Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist. He will start training for the transition at the Defense Information School at Fort Meade, Maryland, this May.

“We’re excited to have Sgt. McDonald join the career field,” Rovero said. “He’s already demonstrated his capability to do the job, and we need Soldiers like him who are passionate and motivated to tell the Army story. I’m looking forward to seeing him grow as a public affairs professional.”

McDonald found a unique niche that allowed him to follow his passion and professionally develop skills he was already developing personally.

“I’m grateful to the public affairs team at 1st Armored Division,” he said. “They’ve been there every step of the way, and I’m glad my journey started here.”