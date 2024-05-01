Army Sgt. Oniel McDonald, a unit public affairs representative assigned to 1st Armored Division, poses outside Division Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, with his camera. McDonald won the Department of the Army UPAR of the Year award in the Keith L. Ware competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 13:26 Photo ID: 8379913 VIRIN: 040414-A-ZZ111-1001 Resolution: 5599x6999 Size: 3.29 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Oniel McDonald, UPAR of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.