Army Sgt. Oniel McDonald, a unit public affairs representative assigned to 1st Armored Division, poses outside Division Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, with his camera. McDonald won the Department of the Army UPAR of the Year award in the Keith L. Ware competition.
|04.14.2024
|05.03.2024 13:26
|8379913
|040414-A-ZZ111-1001
|5599x6999
|3.29 MB
|EL PASO, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, Sgt. Oniel McDonald, UPAR of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Armored Division Soldier wins Unit Public Affairs Representative of the Year
