    Sgt. Oniel McDonald, UPAR of the Year

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division

    Army Sgt. Oniel McDonald, a unit public affairs representative assigned to 1st Armored Division, poses outside Division Headquarters on Fort Bliss, Texas, with his camera. McDonald won the Department of the Army UPAR of the Year award in the Keith L. Ware competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8379913
    VIRIN: 040414-A-ZZ111-1001
    Resolution: 5599x6999
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Oniel McDonald, UPAR of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UPAR
    1st Armored Division
    KLW
    Keith L. Ware
    Unit Public Affairs Representative

