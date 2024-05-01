Contracting, working with industry partners,

The Idaho Air National Guard contracting office held an industry day at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 26, 2024.



The event was designed to provide the ability of military organizations and potential contractors to network.



“An industry day is an opportunity for us to have contractors on our base,” said Maj. Jeffery DeHaven, the officer in charge of the IDANG contracting team. “The intent of the day is to get contractors and units interacting with each other.”



This interaction is designed to be low stress to facilitate communication.



“The event has at least two benefits,” said DeHaven. “It allows contractors to show their products and allows military personnel to see products that might benefit their organization.”



These products might allow Airmen to do their jobs better, and the contractors get to display them without having to cold-call bases to demonstrate or showcase their services, DeHaven said.



One of the participants included a local small business owner.



“I always wanted to own my own business that offered people the ability to put their witty sayings on products,” said Cherly Bustamante, the owner of Woody Treasures. “I’ve found that humor allows people to get through hard times. I want to keep the humor alive with the services we offer.”



The industry day not only showcased small business partners but also what is called the Apex Accelerator.



“Apex is a business development agency,” said DeHaven. “It is designed to expand the Department of Defense’s industrial base. This organization even played a key role in getting Gowen Thunder contracts quickly taken care of.”



This day is more about the end users of products and not contracting.



“We, contracting, don’t actually use this stuff,” said DeHaven. “This day is an opportunity for our end users to mingle and learn more about products and services that might benefit them.”



This was the first industry day hosted by contracting, but it won’t be the last, DeHaven said. It’s an event they hope to expand and continue to provide Airmen with the IDANG a way to learn more about products that will have a direct impact on the mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:55 Story ID: 470246 Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contracting, working with industry partners, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.