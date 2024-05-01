Maj. Jeffery DeHaven, the Idaho Air National Guard contracting officer in charge, speaks with an industry civilian during the first IDANG industry day at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 26, 2024. The day was designed to allow both Airmen and contractors to interact in a low stress environment, learning more about needs, wants, a products that are available for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8379771
|VIRIN:
|240326-Z-IM874-2003
|Resolution:
|4480x2520
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting, working with industry partners,, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting, working with industry partners
