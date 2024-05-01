Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting, working with industry partners,

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Jeffery DeHaven, the Idaho Air National Guard contracting officer in charge, speaks with an industry civilian during the first IDANG industry day at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 26, 2024. The day was designed to allow both Airmen and contractors to interact in a low stress environment, learning more about needs, wants, a products that are available for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    This work, Contracting, working with industry partners,, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Industry
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

