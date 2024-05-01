Contracting, working with industry partners,

Maj. Jeffery DeHaven, the Idaho Air National Guard contracting officer in charge, speaks with an industry civilian during the first IDANG industry day at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 26, 2024. The day was designed to allow both Airmen and contractors to interact in a low stress environment, learning more about needs, wants, a products that are available for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras