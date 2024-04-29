Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nebraska National Guard supports multiple agencies with storm response efforts

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    By order of Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska National Guard will deploy personnel to fulfill multiple requests for resources by Douglas County officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    Earlier this week, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Police Department both submitted resource requests through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the Nebraska National Guard to provide personnel for controlled vehicle access and traffic management in Douglas County neighborhoods impacted by severe weather.

    The Nebraska National Guard is currently in-processing and preparing to deploy approximately 80 Soldiers and Airmen to support these requests. Most of the volunteer Soldiers and Airmen will receive initial briefs and instruction today, May 2, before integrating with local law enforcement at their designated areas of assignment. The Soldiers and Airmen will work in shifts managing traffic controls and conducting roving patrols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all within the affected areas.

    Yesterday, May 1, a Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flight also allowed Nebraska’s Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, along with both FEMA and NEMA officials, the opportunity to conduct damage surveillance and assessment over much of the affected areas.

    “The Nebraska National Guard remains always ready with a robust team of professionals who are fully trained and equipped to accomplish all missions – including supporting local, state, and national partners whenever requested to aid our fellow citizens in need,” said Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general and NEMA director.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 08:26
    Story ID: 470223
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard supports multiple agencies with storm response efforts, by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nebraska National Guard supports local law enforcement with tornado response efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    disaster response
    Nebraska
    tornado
    National Guard
    NEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT