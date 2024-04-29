Nebraska National Guard supports multiple agencies with storm response efforts

By order of Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska National Guard will deploy personnel to fulfill multiple requests for resources by Douglas County officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



Earlier this week, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Police Department both submitted resource requests through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the Nebraska National Guard to provide personnel for controlled vehicle access and traffic management in Douglas County neighborhoods impacted by severe weather.



The Nebraska National Guard is currently in-processing and preparing to deploy approximately 80 Soldiers and Airmen to support these requests. Most of the volunteer Soldiers and Airmen will receive initial briefs and instruction today, May 2, before integrating with local law enforcement at their designated areas of assignment. The Soldiers and Airmen will work in shifts managing traffic controls and conducting roving patrols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all within the affected areas.



Yesterday, May 1, a Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flight also allowed Nebraska’s Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, along with both FEMA and NEMA officials, the opportunity to conduct damage surveillance and assessment over much of the affected areas.



“The Nebraska National Guard remains always ready with a robust team of professionals who are fully trained and equipped to accomplish all missions – including supporting local, state, and national partners whenever requested to aid our fellow citizens in need,” said Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general and NEMA director.

