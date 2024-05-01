Camp Darby Army Community Service hosts Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

CAMP DARBY, Italy – Camp Darby Army Community Service (ACS) recently recognized its exemplary volunteers at the 2023 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony. The event was held during National Volunteer Appreciation Week, which was established by presidential proclamation in 1974. Eleven years later, ACS implemented its own volunteer program, which has led to a proud tradition of volunteer engagement today.



In 2023, Camp Darby volunteers logged over 748 hours of volunteer time, saving labor costs in the amount of $49,000.



“Our volunteers have been the stars of the community,” said Deputy Garrison Manager Timothy Andersen. “Volunteering makes it possible for our community to extend the activities and opportunities we offer.”



“We truly appreciate the service members, their families and our civilians that contribute to making a difference to our community,” said ACS Orise Researcher, Jessica Larche. “[This ceremony] is a very small token of our appreciation for the service you provided to our community.”



Staff Sgt. Crystal Alcantara of the 731st Munitions Squadron was awarded ACS’ 2023 Service Member of the Year for her outstanding talents, volunteering, compassion and commitment to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program.



Amber McGuire was awarded ACS’ 2023 Military Spouse of the Year for her consistent and dedicated support of ACS events. McGuire also donates her time to the 731st MUNS Key Spouse Organization.



Charidee Seymour was awarded ACS’ 2023 Youth Volunteer of the Year for consistently volunteering, supporting community events, and using her platform as student council president to bring awareness of these events to her peers.



Fabrizio Ghezzi and Letizia Iou received recognition for their hard work and commitment in teaching Italian classes at Camp Darby.



Recognition was also given to ACS volunteers Alex Barros, Brittany Beatty, Joahmed Cintron Casanova, Monique Crochet, Ricky Garner, Aaron Guevara, Thomas Guffey, Jessica Larche, Tamara Roberts, Mariflor Ramirez-Rodriguez, Diana Rose, Katherine Saunders, Cynthia Saylor, Brittany Seymour, Chloe Seymour, Christian Seymour, Christian Schoeppey, Lana Torell, Raniece Watkins, and Benjamin Wright.



“The 748-plus hours of volunteer service performed by our 25 volunteers might seem like just a speck in the grand scheme of the entire army, but it is undeniably paramount here,” Andersen said. “Without our volunteers’ selfless efforts, Camp Darby would lack successful events such as the Christmas Tree Lighting, Thanksgiving Feast, Halloween, 4th of July celebrations and, most recently, the Egg-apalooza event.”



“It's an honor to be among all these outstanding individuals,” said ACS Generalist Shavonn Jones.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 Story ID: 470218 Location: IT This work, Camp Darby Army Community Service hosts Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, by Andrea Culletto