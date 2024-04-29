Silent Warriors launch professional writing competition at Fort Huachuca

Courtesy Photo | Cadre with the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion pose for a photo during one of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadre with the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion pose for a photo during one of the writer’s workshops hosted by U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Writing Program and CW2 Christopher G. Nason Military Intelligence Library as they compete in the Kraken Analytics writing competition April 24 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Bryant). see less | View Image Page

by Lt. Col. Gilbert Juarez, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— The 305th Military Intelligence Battalion launched a new writing program, known as Kraken Analytics. The initiative is a writing competition that originated from noncommissioned officers who understand the importance of professional writing and discourse within the Army.



“The initiative not only nests with the Chief of Staff of the Army’s (CSA) priority to strengthen our profession, but it also comes at a critical time for our Army,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader of 305th MI BN. The battalion recognizes the Army is in an interwar period and just like the urgency that followed WWI, Army leaders must use this time to capture the lessons learned and the new ideas needed to meet the challenges that lie ahead.



Over the past several months, the battalion teamed with the Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin (MIPB), U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) Writing Program, CW2 Christopher G. Nason Military Intelligence Library, USAICoE MI Lessons Learned Branch, and USAICoE threat manager to enrich the program.



“By partnering with USAICoE Lessons Learned Branch, the Kraken Analytics project provides its participants with unfiltered information from MI personnel directly supporting operations or monitoring conflicts and crises worldwide,” said Chet Brown, USAICoE MI Lessons Learned Branch Chief.



One of the key features of the initiative is its emphasis on mentorship and support throughout the writing process. Each participant will be offered a series of writing workshops and tools designed to enhance their skills and confidence. Workshops will cover topics such as research methodologies, analytical frameworks, writing techniques, and style.



“In addition to using the writing program as a resource, participants will leverage their peers to review their articles and seek mentors to guide them throughout the research and writing process,” said Monique Harris, USAICoE Writing Program coordinator.



The competition encourages participants to write on topics that relate to the intelligence warfighting function, our #1 pacing threat, and the Indo-Pacific region. By doing so, each intel professional can help provide greater insight into the emerging challenges for the MI Corps. Currently, eleven teams, comprised of fifteen competitors, are refining their draft articles and vying for a slot in the finals.



In late May, competitors will complete their articles and present their findings to an evaluation board comprised of 305th MI BN leadership, MIPB editors, MI Lessons Learned branch chief, and USAICoE threat manager.



“We see this as an opportunity similar to Soldier of the Month, Best Warrior competition, and Instructor the Month,” said Staff Sgt. Rashad Greene, one of the 305th MI BN NCOs who developed the competition. “Eventually, we would like the competition to expand beyond the Battalion, to Brigade or USAICoE, so that our winning cadre can move up to a higher echelon competition.”



Winners will be announced June 3, 2024. Top articles from the competition will be available in a special print edition of MIPB focused on tactical intelligence scheduled to publish in early FY25. All other submissions will be archived in the MIPB database for all to access.



Kraken Analytics represents a significant step forward in energizing professional writing. “The program is an exciting initiative that will help strengthen the MI Corps as it creates opportunities for USAICoE organizations to work together to increase professional dialogue” said Tracey Remus, MIPB managing editor.



As participants embark on their writing journeys, they not only sharpen their analytical skills and writing proficiency but also contribute to a shared body of knowledge that strengthens our collective ability to address the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.