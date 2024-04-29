Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Warriors launch professional writing competition at Fort Huachuca [Image 1 of 5]

    Silent Warriors launch professional writing competition at Fort Huachuca

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    In April, the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion launched the inaugural Kraken Analytics writing competition. The initiative promotes professional writing within the battalion to focus on topics related to tactical intelligence and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Bryant).

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:23
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Fort Huachuca
    USAICoE
    305th Military Intelligence Battalion

