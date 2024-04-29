Silent Warriors launch professional writing competition at Fort Huachuca

In April, the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion launched the inaugural Kraken Analytics writing competition. The initiative promotes professional writing within the battalion to focus on topics related to tactical intelligence and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Bryant).

