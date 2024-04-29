Team Moody connects military children with mission

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The 23rd Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center hosted a Kids Deployment Line at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27, 2024.



The annual Kids Deployment Line’s purpose is to familiarize military children with the deployment process through fun and engaging activities.



“It’s important to ensure families are aware of the experience a loved one could go through,” said Master Sgt. Tony Johnson, 23rd FSS MFRC readiness noncommissioned officer in charge and event coordinator. “This event helps raise awareness in regard to our overall mission.”



Whether they’re frequently changing schools, having to make new friends, or being away from their parents for long periods of time, military children often make sacrifices without knowing why they have to make them. The Kid’s Deployment Line helps close that gap in understanding what their parents do to provide national security for their country.



“The event gives them a bigger picture,” said Technical Sgt. Crystal Pyle, 23rd FSS MFRC readiness noncommissioned officer and event coordinator. “Their parents may have to go away for work, but they’ll be back. They still have a community that’s here to care for them while they’re gone, and we have resources to help them understand and build resiliency.”



Kicking off the event, Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, briefed the first chalk of the day. He then ensured the kids had binoculars, boonie hats, canteens and their deployment orders.



Once they were ready and equipped, the kids embarked on a mission to solve a puzzle. They visited six booths in the Air Park to learn about Moody AFB’s mission sets, receiving pieces to their puzzle at each booth. Each booth they visited provided not just a piece of the puzzle, but a glimpse into the multifaceted operations of the base. From Explosive Ordnance Disposal to Base Defense, the diverse facets of military life unfolded before them.



This hands-on experience not only entertained but also educated, bridging the gap between the children's playful exploration and the real-world responsibilities shouldered by servicemen like Senior Airman Kristofer Flores.



When asked about why they attended the event, Flores, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab technician, said the Kid’s Deployment Line connected his kids to his everyday work while giving them a better understanding of the military lifestyle.



As the 23rd Wing adapts to the Great Power Competition mindset, exercises and deployments will remain constant for military families. As such, events like the Kid’s Deployment Line are crucial to building a well-connected military community, ensuring Team Moody’s greater family is taken care of when Airmen are away from home.

