4ID, Fort Carson induct good neighbor

Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, assists Phillip Rico with putting on the Fort Carson Good Neighbor green jacket during the 47th Annual Fort Carson Good Neighbor induction ceremony May 1, 2024, at the Elkhorn Catering and Conference Center.

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Leaders from the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson honored the former mayor of Trinidad, Phillip Rico, May 1, 2024, as its 2023 Good Neighbor for his unwavering support and devotion to the installation’s Soldiers, Families and civilians.

Rico was officially announced as the Good Neighbor during the 47th annual induction luncheon held at the Elkhorn Conference Center. He is a current member of the Fort Carson and 4th Inf. Div. Southern Colorado Working Group. He has also been instrumental in getting schools to participate in Army Earth Day events held in Trinidad throughout the years. Students in attendance learn from Fort Carson experts about different topics such as pollinators, archaeology and fossils.



“We honor Phil Rico for his induction as the 47th Good Neighbor,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson. “True to the 4th Infantry Division’s motto, Phil is a steadfast and loyal member of the community. You can see this in his unending service to Southern Colorado and his relationship with Fort Carson.”



Since its creation in 1978, the Good Neighbor program continues to foster strong relationships and partners military leaders with the community. Prior to the first ceremony, Maj. Gen. Louis Menetrey, the 42nd commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. — with the help of military leaders and local citizens — established a “benchmark” for the Good Neighbor program. Good Neighbors are invited to many events and ceremonies held on Fort Carson.



“Like all previous Good Neighbors, I believe we all have one thing in common and that is our unwavering support for the men and women in uniform,” said Rico. “I will earnestly and persistently continue to support our military and foster strong relationships between our community and Fort Carson.”



Rico started working with Fort Carson in 2012 to change how contracting was being conducted so that more local companies could qualify to work on Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site. During his time as mayor of Trinidad, Rico stressed a strong partnership with Southern Colorado and Fort Carson through communication and mutually supporting dialogue.



“I started my relationship with Fort Carson prior to becoming mayor. Then when I became mayor in 2016, I made more of a point that we needed to establish a better relationship between Trinidad, Las Animas County and Fort Carson,” said Rico. “I just felt like it was appropriate because we have Piñon Canyon which is part of Fort Carson, and I felt we needed to get a little closer together as a community.”



For nearly 50 years Fort Carson has honored community members as Good Neighbors in recognition of the vital role they play in fostering strong community partnerships throughout the region.



“The Good Neighbor Program is a tangible and meaningful way to celebrate the unity and collaboration that takes place between the Mountain Post, the Front Range and the Southern Colorado community,” said Doyle. “It recognizes citizens who take action to improve the lives of Soldiers and their Families here at Fort Carson.”