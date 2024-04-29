Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landing Craft, Air Cushion Incident During Training

    05.02.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    On the evening of May 1, an incident occurred involving two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21) off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla.

    30 Sailors and Marines were injured. Five Sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center. Four of the five Sailors have been released from the hospital after treatment. One Sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment.

    Sailors and Marines with minor injuries were treated aboard Wasp and New York.

    Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred.

    The recovery and investigation processes are ongoing, and more information will be provided by U.S. 2nd Fleet once available. For any inquiries, contact c2f_pao@us.navy.mil.

