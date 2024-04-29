Landing Craft, Air Cushion Incident During Training

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner | ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) – A landing craft, air cushion attached to Beach...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner | ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2024) – A landing craft, air cushion attached to Beach Assault Unit 21 approaches the well deck of the class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) as the ship gets underway for Composite Unit Training Exercise, April 8, 2024. New York is operating in the U.S. Second Fleet area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner) see less | View Image Page

On the evening of May 1, an incident occurred involving two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21) off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla.



30 Sailors and Marines were injured. Five Sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center. Four of the five Sailors have been released from the hospital after treatment. One Sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment.



Sailors and Marines with minor injuries were treated aboard Wasp and New York.



Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred.



The recovery and investigation processes are ongoing, and more information will be provided by U.S. 2nd Fleet once available. For any inquiries, contact c2f_pao@us.navy.mil.