Partners, Allies mark conclusion of first AMFS/NILS-A combined event in Accra, Ghana

Distinguished guest and host of African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) salute the arrival of President of the Republic of Ghana, at the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 in Accra, Ghana, on April 30, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security.

By U.S. Naval Forces Africa Public Affairs, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa Public Affairs, and Ghana Navy Public Affairs



ACCRA, Ghana (May 2, 2024) Military and governmental leaders from 41 nations marked the conclusion of the first combined African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) in a closing ceremony in Accra, Ghana, May 2, 2024.



Over three busy and productive days, conference attendees discussed a wide array of challenges and opportunities in the maritime domain. They found common ground to increase collaboration and mutual understanding in order to tackle maritime threats not only in the Gulf of Guinea, but throughout the African continent.



The combined event kicked off with an opening ceremony involving Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and leaders of the three host commands, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy, Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF), and Maj. Gen. Robert Sofge, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa (MARFORAF). At the opening ceremony, speakers emphasized the importance of collaboration in a dynamic geopolitical environment, while underscoring the criticality of African nations continuing to work together to ensure maritime security.



This spirit of African-led prosperity and long-term stability drove discussions and presentations throughout the conference. Specific panels for the combined event included Strategies for Cooperation and Models for Combined Operations, The Spectrum of Maritime Action: At Sea and In the Littorals, Assessing Maritime Security Interventions, and Countering and Prosecuting Illicit Maritime Activity (From Piracy to IUUF), with representatives from dozens of nations providing their insight, expertise, and recommendations for areas of future growth and development.



These panels, and the myriad of bilateral and multilateral discussions on the sidelines of the combined event, emphasize the importance of bilateral and multilateral relations in the region. Co-hosts of AMFS/NILS-A 2024, Ghana and the United States continue to strengthen and evolve their maritime cooperation, as evidenced by Ghana hosting USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) for two port visits to Tema, Hershel “Woody” Williams’ participation in the Ghanaian exercise Sea Lion, and Ghana’s vital role in the upcoming NAVAF-facilitated exercise Obangame Express 2024, which follows closely behind AMFS/NILS-A.



The 41 nations who participated in the combined AMFS/NILS-A event included Angola, Benin, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Italy, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Republic of Congo, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Spain, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, United Kingdom, United States.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more information on AMFS/NILS-A, please visit https://www.c6f.navy.mil/, https://www.marforeur.marines.mil/Unit-Home/AMFS-NILSA/, https://navyonline.mil.gh/, or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AMFSNILSA2024.