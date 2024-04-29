Military Shoppers Collected More than $600,000 in Prizes in 2023 through Exchange Sweepstakes

DALLAS – It’s not just the tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing that are boosting Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers’ wallets—the Exchange also gave away more than $600,000 in prizes in 2023.



The Exchange hosts frequent sweepstakes and giveaways, available exclusively to the military community. Prizes awarded last year include shopping sprees, jewelry, gift cards, cash, gaming consoles, trending products and even a customized 2023 Jeep Rubicon.



“I was in shock. We were only hoping to win a gift card from the sweepstakes,” said Latisha Philpot, who won the Jeep Rubicon as the grand prize in the Exchange’s Monster Energy Casey Currie sweepstakes on behalf of her husband, Maj. Steve Philpot, who was deployed to Germany at the time. “We’re truly grateful for everything the Exchange does and makes available for military families.”



Philpot won by entering at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes, where authorized shoppers can enter all ongoing sweepstakes.



Shoppers can also enter to win popular products every week by commenting on the Free Fridays post on Exchange’s Facebook page. MILITARY STAR® cardmembers automatically enter certain sweepstakes by using their cards, including the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes and Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes.



“I enjoy shopping at the Exchange because it is exclusive to military members, Veterans and spouses,” said retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Rhodes, who had his MILITARY STAR bill paid in full as a grand-prize winner in the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. “I’ve never had a bad experience shopping at the Exchange in person or online.”



Military kids win, too. The Exchange celebrates military students’ academic achievement with biannual drawings through the You Made the Grade program. Students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B average can bring their report cards each grading period to their local PX or BX for a $10 or $20 gift card. They can also enter the worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $4,000 in prizes each semester.



“It’s a privilege for the Exchange to give back to our service members, retirees and military families who give so much to their country,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The winners always say, ‘I’ve never won anything!’ so the next sweepstakes winner might be you.”



The Exchange hosts sweepstakes year-round for all authorized shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans and DoD and Coast Guard civilians. To enter, shoppers 18 years and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



To participate in the Free Friday drawings, shoppers can follow the Exchange on Facebook at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange. For the You Made the Grade program, students can visit their local Exchange’s customer service desk.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 13:06 Story ID: 470136 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Shoppers Collected More than $600,000 in Prizes in 2023 through Exchange Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.