    VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.08.2024

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, Japan – The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 began conducting missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, on April 8.

    The Red Lancers assumed duties from the Jacksonville based “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 as Commander, Task Group 72.4.

    "I am very proud of the Red Lancers' performance in preparing for deployment," said Cmdr. Luke Huston, VP-10's commanding officer. "The Red Lancers trained at a high level during the Fleet Response Training Plan to ensure that we were fully ready for operational tasking. I'm looking forward to watching our Lancer team execute on deployment!"

    The "Red Lancers" are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to Commander, Task Force 72, 7th Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
