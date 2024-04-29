VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet

Courtesy Photo | 240401-N-FY142-0102 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2024) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240401-N-FY142-0102 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2024) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 takes off from Naval Air Station Jacksonville as the squadron deploys. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, Japan – The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 began conducting missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, on April 8.



The Red Lancers assumed duties from the Jacksonville based “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 as Commander, Task Group 72.4.



“I am very proud of the Red Lancers’ performance in preparing for deployment,” said Cmdr. Luke Huston, VP-10’s cCommanding oOfficer. “The Red Lancers trained at a high level during the Fleet Response Training Plan to ensure that we were fully ready for operational tasking. I'm looking forward to watching our Lancer team execute on deployment!”



The “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to Commander, Task Force 72, C7F7th Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.