    VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 72

    240401-N-FY142-0102 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2024) A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 takes off from Naval Air Station Jacksonville as the squadron deploys. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-10 Deploys to 7th Fleet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

