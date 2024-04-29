Kadena, local communities celebrate America Fest 2024

Kadena Air Base has geared up once again and opened its gates to the Okinawan community for America Fest, April 27, 2024 for the second year in a row.



America Fest is an annual open-house event that showcases Kadena Air Base’s deterrence mission and enhances cultural exchange by fostering interaction with the local community. The event returned last year after a nine-year hiatus.



This event featured a lineup of advanced static aircraft on display, a taste of American culture through live entertainment, food and the well-received Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Hangar.



“America Fest is a celebration of the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan,and we are excited to share the day with our valued Japanese neighbors.” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander. “This open house is an opportunity for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and creating lasting memories together.”



Attendees were able to see a variety of static aircraft from both the U.S. military and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, including new arrivals such as the MQ-9 Reaper and the HH-60W.



The Friends & Partners Showcase was a new addition this year consisting of performances from groups in the three cities surrounding Kadena Air Base. The lineup included Taiko Drummers from Kadena Town, hula dancers of Chatan Town and the Ryukyu Golden Kings basketball team cheerleaders from Okinawa City to further highlight the ties Kadena Air Base has with the community.



"Community events like this are vital in putting our partnership with our allies while also showcasing our mission and bilateral cooperation capabilities in an open display of friendship," said Evans. "We hope that attendees will leave America Fest with a deeper appreciation for the purpose of Kadena Air Base and the value of the friendship we have with our Japanese allies.”

