Hometown Hero Returns to High School Alma Mater to Inspire Students

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra M. St Helen, arrives to her alma mater at Central Lafourche High School, Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., to engage and inspire students.



Kendra Charles of Raceland, now Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra St Helen, graduated from Central Lafourche High School in May 1995. She enlisted soon after graduation, serving her country all over the world and currently holds a top command position at the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM).

In her leadership role at TACOM, St Helen is the Commanding General’s senior enlisted advisor on all enlisted-related matters, primarily focused on quality of life for Soldiers, civilians, and families across the command, as well as training of Non-commissioned Officers and Soldiers.



“Returning home to the greater-Lafourche Parish area and have the chance to speak with students who are sitting where I gained my personal foundation makes me proud, both as a Soldier and member of this community where I was raised,” St Helen said. “I hope to speak to them about my journey in a way that is relatable for them to see and understand success is not something far away, it just takes effort.”



St Helen will speak to Central Lafourche High School students and end the event with a chance for students to have hands-on engagement with Army assets that will accompany her visit.



The Army assets that will be present with St. Helen are: the Army’s Extreme Truck; Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team members with a robot; a military working dog and handler; and a parachute rigger with a parachute ready for demo.



“During my visit I plan to be a wealth of knowledge for students, community leaders, institutions and organizations to explain the benefits and opportunity the Army has to offer,” St Helen said.



For more information or to coordinate an interview with Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra M. St Helen contact our office, or matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143.

-30-