New Land Component Commander excited to continue serving in Washington Army National Guard

On April 6, the Washington Army National Guard welcomed their newest Land Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, during a change of command ceremony at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash.



“Many of you know Mike and have worked with him for years, so you know the quality of officer he is,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, Washington National Guard. “We are excited for you to take on this role and continue to serve in our Guard.”



Enlisting in September 1987, Brig. Gen. Ake earned his commission as an Infantry Officer from the Washington State National Guard Officer Candidate School Program in 1995 as the Distinguished Honor Guard. After his first assignment as a platoon leader at 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, Ake moved up the ranks, commanding at every level including two company commands, battalion command and eventually commanding the 56th Theater Information Operations Group. His military background has varied from infantry to public affairs and information operations, including deployments to Iraq in 2006 and Afghanistan in 2008.



“Thank you General Daugherty for this honor and this opportunity to continue serving,” said Ake. “I have been fortunate to work some incredible soldiers and look forward to serving you as the Land Component Commander.”



Ake took command from Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Bryan Grenon, who had served in the position from January 2019 to April 2024.



Like previous Land Component Commander, Ake also brings a law enforcement background to the position. Ake joined the Tacoma Police Department in 1989, serving in a variety of roles before taking over as interim Police Chief on January 1, 2021. On February 2, 2022, Ake retired from the TPD after more than 32 years in law enforcement.



Ake is the current an elected chair of the Western Regional Counterdrug Training Advisory Board. He also serves on the Readiness sub-committee for the National Guard Bureau’s information readiness advisory council.

“I look forward to the challenges that myself and General Sellars will work together to solve for the Washington Army National Guard,” said Ake.



As land component commander, Ake is accountable to the adjutant general to ensure the Army National Guard commands and their subordinate units are prepared to respond to any domestic or foreign contingency. Working with the Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, he assumes the command-and-control responsibilities for the five major subordinate commands in the Washington Army National Guard. In times of need, Ake will serve as a Joint Task Force Commander and Dual-Status commander should Title 32 forces be requested to support the state.