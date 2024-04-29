USS Charleston (LCS 18) Conducts Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Nellie Wang, incoming commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Nellie Wang, incoming commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), presents closing remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18), April 30. Cmdr. Wang relieved Cmdr. Matthew Knuth after Knuth concluded his tour as Charleston’s commanding officer. Charleston is homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Emilio Mackie) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Nellie Wang relieved Cmdr. Matthew Knuth as Commanding Officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during a change of command ceremony at BAE Systems Shipyard, San Diego on Apr. 30. Capt. Douglas Meagher, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1 (LCSRON 1), was the presiding officer and guest speaker at the ceremony.



“USS Charleston has held a lot of firsts in this community; the first to complete a 26 month deployment, the first LCS to deploy the Mine Warfare Package in an international exercise, and the first ship to enter a myriad of ports in the South Pacific, just to name a few,” said Meagher. “Once again Charleston leads from the front, as the first LCS on the West Coast to merge crews. This change of command represents the final step for Charleston’s crew integration, and the first step in the future of this program.”



Knuth assumed command of Charleston in March 2020, after serving as the ship’s executive officer. His next assignment will be United States Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colo. “I could not be prouder to have served as your Commanding Officer,” said Knuth. “Through my time onboard this crew has faced every challenge head on with unwavering determination and prowess. Your hard work, camaraderie, and will to win is what makes this ship the finest warship I have ever sailed on, and I am honored to have been your captain.”



On April 7, 2021, Charleston departed San Diego for her maiden deployment with an embarked detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21. While deployed, the ship completed mission tasking for both U.S. 3rd and U.S. 7th Fleet to include patrolling the East and South China Seas, training for contested maritime resupply tasking, and operating with an Amphibious Ready Group.



“Returning from the longest littoral combat ship deployment to date is an extremely proud moment for our crew,” said Knuth while serving as commanding officer of Charleston Gold crew. “Our work over-the-horizon would not have been possible without the dedication of each and every Sailor of both Charleston crews and all the entities that supported us out there.”



During Knuth’s tenure, the ship conducted combined, integrated, naval operations with countries including Australia, Japan, France, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. During her 26-month deployment, Charleston conducted several patrols in the East and South China Seas, the Philippines Sea, and Central Pacific, which provided a forward presence to deter aggression and maintain an open and free Indo-Pacific region.



Charleston recently merged Blue and Gold crews into a single crew on April 1, 2024, the first crew to do so in support of the Chief of Naval Operation’s Strategic Laydown and Dispersal Initiative. Wang, who recently served as the Commanding Officer of USS Charleston, Blue Crew, will now take the helm of the single, unified crew.



“Commander Knuth, congratulations on a successful tour, it has been a pleasure working alongside you as we merged our two crews together” said Wang. “Although it wasn’t without its challenges, your relentless pursuit of excellence has brought us this moment, where we stand together as one crew.”



Charleston is homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



