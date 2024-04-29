NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors Take Part in Elementary School Career Fair

A group of Sailors from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk participated in the annual career day at Oceanair Elementary School April 26.

The command has a longstanding relationship with the school, located in the Ocean View section of Norfolk, Va.

Ten representatives from the command participated in the career fair, including six Sailors, two chief petty officers, one warrant officer and one Army staff sergeant.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the career fair,” said Logistics Specialist First Class Shawn Lee. “It was fulfilling to work alongside others toward a common goal, fostering a sense of camaraderie, teamwork and connection with the youth. Seeing the positive impact we made together left me feeling grateful, inspired and a sense of presence that the kids can emulate.”

The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk representatives, who included Sailors and Soldiers from the supply, food service, engineering and aviation fuels communities, joined presenters from a variety of careers in the Norfolk area including police, firefighters, members of the Coast Guard and National Guard and scientists, setting up displays and visiting the children from kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The kids really gravitated to all our military members who were there,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alethia Castro. “The students at Oceanair Elementary valued the time and attention received from our NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors.”

Castro enjoyed demonstrating a miniature ceremonial bell for the students. She allowed them to ring the bell and then she would “announce” them as if they were arriving aboard a ship. “They let me ring the bell and it was so cool,” exclaimed one third grade student.

“The students also liked being asked what they want to be when they grow up and having that interaction with the Sailors,” added Castro. “This was one of the most rewarding community events I have been involved with. My hat is off to all those who organized the event, those who participated, and most of all to the school for allowing us to be there to share with the students.”

“Interacting with the kids at the career fair was incredibly rewarding,” said Lee. “They brought a lot of positive energy that was very engaging and allowed a positive connection to be created. Seeing their smiles, laughter and enthusiasm reminded me of the importance of nurturing and supporting our future generations.”

