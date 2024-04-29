Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors Take Part in Elementary School Career Fair

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Chief Logistics Specialist Krystal Belcher places a combination cover on a student's head during a career fair.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 09:12
    Naval Station Norfolk

    community service
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

