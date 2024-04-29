Team Rota: Mikhail DaCosta

Courtesy Photo | 240418-N-ZV163-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 18, 2024) Mikhail DaCosta,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240418-N-ZV163-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 18, 2024) Mikhail DaCosta, bowling manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo at Pinz Bowling Center, April 18, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christina Brewer) see less | View Image Page

Mikhail DaCosta is the bowling manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. His daily duties include oversight of bowling operations and the American Café as well as leagues, parties, and events at the center.



“We provide recreational and competitive bowling to our local and surrounding community with base access,” he said. “We also provide a food and beverage operation and consider ourselves a ‘must-go spot’ here on the base.”



DaCosta was born in Jamaica but considers New York home. He and his family moved to NAVSTA Rota from Naval Station Everett, Washington in January 2020.



DaCosta enjoys supporting the MWR mission and Rota community. For him, seeing an event – whether planned or surprise – through to the end and completing a day without an issue “is the most rewarding feeling.”



As part of community recreation, DaCosta helps with duties and events outside his work center. He also said that many of the large MWR community events require all MWR staff to pitch in allowing for new learning opportunities.



In his free time, DaCosta is typically with his family or on the soccer field.

“I am a soccer enthusiast," he said. “I go to the gym and I play soccer weekly. I also led our MWR soccer team to the championship in the recently concluded indoor and outdoor command tournaments. I am very proud of that achievement!”



When asked how he enjoys being stationed in Rota, DaCosta responded, “the people are warm and cool like the weather.”



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.