    Team Rota: Mikhail DaCosta

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240418-N-ZV163-1001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 18, 2024) Mikhail DaCosta, bowling manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo at Pinz Bowling Center, April 18, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christina Brewer)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 04:48
    VIRIN: 240418-N-ZV163-1001
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Morale
    Naval Station Rota
    Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    Rota MWR
    Team Rota

