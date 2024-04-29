CYP Training Days: Why are They Necessary?

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the security...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the security department onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, conduct an antiterrorism and active shooter training demonstration at the School Age Care center November 17, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson) see less | View Image Page

Navy Child & Youth Programs (CYP) require a robust training curriculum for staff to provide high-quality care for children aged six weeks to teens. From the initial onboarding to annual requirements, Rota CYP training team, Jackie Taylor and Juana Linares Verano, ensure that over 70 staff members from Child Development Center (CDC), School Age Care (SAC), Youth Center and Youth Sports meet all requirements.



“As a trainer for CYP, we are responsible for making sure all staff have the required trainings to work with children,” said Taylor. “We provide training, track all the training for staff, and support staff in obtaining special trainings.”



The initial onboarding requires 24 hours of training before they can work with children with an additional 16 hours being completed in the first 90 days. Taylor and Linares Verano also provide individual coaching and focused trainings based on needs to the staff.



After the initial trainings, it does not end there! CYP team members must also complete several mandatory trainings each year.



“Staff must complete a minimum of 48 hours of training that includes, but not limited to, such topics as child abuse prevention, positive guidance, emergency preparation, nutrition and food sanitation and medication administration,” said Taylor.



To meet this robust requirement, Rota CYP has two training days per year – one in the fall and one in the spring – where all facilities are closed and staff report for a day of training, discussions, collaborative planning and team building. These days allow the staff to complete hands-on approaches to the training instead of online.



According to Rota Youth Director with CYP Oversight, Christina Rodriguez, these training days are necessary to meet the mission of the Navy CYP Program.



“In order to continue to provide high quality care, our staff needs the opportunity to learn about growing trends in the field, best practices, and to come together as a team,” said Rodriguez.



Training days also include opportunities to bring in local experts to gain a greater understanding. For example, CYP staff participated in a simulated active shooter drill with the assistance of Naval Station Rota Security Department during the fall training day.



“That was interesting because we told the staff that they would have a training on active shooter, but experiencing a live demonstration was important and several staff were surprised and shocked,” said Taylor.



The staff must complete an annual active shooter training online, but a live demonstration in the facility helped to solidify required actions to keep the children safe.



“Having the opportunity to practice the drills and experience from a first-hand perspective is an invaluable lesson,” said Rodriguez. “We better understand the steps we need to take to keep our children safe.”



After the simulated demonstration, the Sailors and CYP staff had a lively discussion regarding best practices in keeping the children safe in case of a real world event.



For the next training day, the staff will receive a special session on tackling emotional literacy and strategies to support children’s behavior management taught by a Navy CYP military partner.



“Our next training day is May 10 and we will have a trainer from the United States,” said Taylor. “One of our annual requirements is to discuss inclusion and we will have Cheri DeAngelis from Kids Included Together.”



While training days can be an inconvenience to the community, they are necessary to keep CYP staff up-to-date on training and learning new techniques to apply in the classrooms.



“We understand the impact to services for our community members and thank you for your understanding in supporting our staff to become stronger care providers,” said Rodriguez.



