USS Carney transits the Strait of Gibraltar

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, Apr. 30, 2024.



Carney, homeported at Naval Station Mayport, supported a variety of missions, including maritime security operations and theater security cooperation, while on a scheduled independent deployment in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas operations.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

