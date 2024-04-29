Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney transits the Strait of Gibraltar

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    ITALY

    05.01.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, Apr. 30, 2024.

    Carney, homeported at Naval Station Mayport, supported a variety of missions, including maritime security operations and theater security cooperation, while on a scheduled independent deployment in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas operations.

    Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

