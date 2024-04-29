Coffee drive-through fosters community togetherness

Photo By Ana Henderson | Sparky the Fire Dog was on hand for YPG's fourth annual S.A.F.E. Coffee Drive-Thru on...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Sparky the Fire Dog was on hand for YPG's fourth annual S.A.F.E. Coffee Drive-Thru on April 30, 2024. The event’s acronym references the YPG offices that put the event together: the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention office and the Army Substance Abuse Program, Family Advocacy Program, and Employee Assistance Program. see less | View Image Page

Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) helping agencies hosted a S.A.F.E. Coffee Drive-Thru event for YPG residents to show what resources are available on post on April 30.



The event’s acronym references the YPG offices that put the event together: the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention office and the Army Substance Abuse Program, Family Advocacy Program, and Employee Assistance Program.



“We have some pretty robust individual programs for domestic violence prevention, suicide awareness and prevention, and sexual harassment and assault response and prevention,” said Col. John Nelson, YPG commander. “This is a good opportunity to bring all of the resources available to one location for families to be exposed to.”



Visitors enjoyed coffee and pastries, and along with table displays loaded with free books and brochures was a beanbag toss activity for kids. YPG’s Fire Department, located adjacent to the event site, made sure a shiny fire engine and Sparky the Fire Dog were on hand. McGruff the Crime Dog was also present courtesy of YPG's Police Department.



“This is our fourth year doing it,” said Arlene Moraga, YPG Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “Little by little, we now have a lot more agencies out here providing information about their services.”



Folks who drove through got a chance to interact with people from offices like Army Community Service, the post chapel, and health clinic.



“We want our families and soldiers here to know there are people willing to help at the drop of a hat,” said Moraga. “We have people who will help you in-process and out-process, provide you resources to childcare, information for substance abuse awareness and prevention, and suicide prevention.”



The suicide prevention table had a large display to raise awareness about the 988 national 24-hour suicide prevention hotline and on how to use the steps of ACE– ask, care, and escort-- for those in need of help.



“One suicide affects at minimum 135 people,” said Minda Federmeyer, a program analyst who assists YPG’s suicide prevention coordinator as a collateral duty. “One suicide is too many: you ask, you care, and escort if someone is having any concerns about suicide. If they even have one little thought, we want to make sure we are addressing it and providing support.”