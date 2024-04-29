Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee drive-through fosters community togetherness at YPG

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Sparky the Fire Dog was on hand for YPG's fourth annual S.A.F.E. Coffee Drive-Thru on April 30, 2024. The event’s acronym references the YPG offices that put the event together: the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention office and the Army Substance Abuse Program, Family Advocacy Program, and Employee Assistance Program.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 18:22
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

