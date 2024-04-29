Partners, Allies gather in Ghana for African Maritime Forces Summit, Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa

By U.S. Naval Forces Africa Public Affairs, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa Public Affairs, and Ghana Navy Public Affairs



ACCRA, Ghana - Governmental and military leaders from more than 40 countries on four continents kicked off the second annual African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) and third Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) in Accra, Ghana, April 30, 2024.



AMFS and NILS-A, combined this year for the first time, provide a unique venue for participants to address shared concerns and expand maritime cooperation and coordination. These fora will strengthen strategic-level relationships to help facilitate better regional cooperation when dealing with maritime threats.



“AMFS and NILS-A help all of us to better understand challenges maritime and naval forces face along African shores and out to sea,” said Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and commander, Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples. “I look forward to working with our Ghana Navy hosts and all participants this week to support African-led solutions to pressing issues that connect our maritime and naval forces.”



Over the course of the next three days, African and international leaders will join a series of panels and focused discussions on maritime security challenges and opportunities. Specific panels include Strategies for Cooperation and Models for Combined Operations, The Spectrum of Maritime Action: At Sea and In the Littorals, Assessing Maritime Security Interventions, and Countering and Prosecuting Illicit Maritime Activity (From Piracy to IUUF).



NAVAF hosted the inaugural AMFS in Cabo Verde in March 2023, while this is the third iteration of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Africa (MARFORAF)’s NILS-A event. Combining these two leadership forums in this fashion further demonstrates the importance the United States, partners and Allies place on combining efforts in the maritime domain, across branches, country borders, and continents.



"This historic conference will bring together the leaders of Allied and partner nation Maritime Forces and militaries from over 40 countries to discuss facets of interoperability, crisis response, and naval capabilities." Said U.S. Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF). "What a great opportunity we have here to strengthen the bonds between us in pursuit of our common objectives."



As host nation and a frequent participant in regional exercises and operations, Ghana’s Navy appreciates the importance of maritime collaboration. Through exercises like Obangame Express and Sea Lion, facilitating port visits from partner and Ally nations, and bilateral and multilateral patrols in the Gulf of Guinea, the Ghana Navy has intimate knowledge of the exact subject material that AMFS/NILS-A covers.



“AMFS/NILS-A demonstrates how much solidarity the international community has in ensuring security and stability in our region. We are honored to host this critical initiative in 2024 as we take a leading role in ensuring freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa,” said Rear Adm. Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy. “We look forward to spirited and meaningful conversations with so many of our friends and partners from throughout Africa and across the world.”



This combined event also comes about one week prior to the kickoff of Obangame Express 2024, the premier West African maritime exercise facilitated by NAVAF. The multinational maritime coordination center in Accra and various facilities in and around Takoradi will serve as hubs for Obangame Express exercise serials, further underscoring Ghana’s critical role in the region.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more information on AMFS/NILS-A, please visit https://www.c6f.navy.mil/, https://www.marforeur.marines.mil/Unit-Home/AMFS-NILSA/, https://navyonline.mil.gh/, or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AMFSNILSA2024.

