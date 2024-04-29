Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Courage to Speak Up

    Courage to Speak Up

    Photo By Kristyn Galvan | A Marine at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow holding a pad that says "Thank you...... read more read more

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Story by Vanessa Schell 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Collaborating this month for Child Abuse and Sexual Assault
    Prevention month, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow’s
    Behavioral Health Family Advocacy Program and Sexual
    Assault Prevent and Response Program brought in two guest
    speakers to share their experiences with forty Marines and civilian
    personnel at the Maj. Gen. James L. Day conference center on
    base, April 17. Also supporting the effort were MCLB Barstow’s
    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Suzanna Weston and SAPR
    Uniformed Victim Advocate, Gunnery Sgt. Richard McGriff.

    Ami M.S. Davis, originally from the High Desert, traveled
    from San Diego to share their history of child abuse, sexual assault
    and trauma, as well as prevention and self-care.

    “We often misuse the term ‘trauma’; it doesn't always occur
    due to stress, because stress can be positive. Positive and tolerable
    stress create resilience. Toxic stress creates trauma,” Davis
    explains, before guiding the group through designing an imaginary
    unicorn. The exercise activates the pre-frontal cortex, a portion
    of the brain responsible for emotional regulation and is often
    underdeveloped in child abuse victims.

    “Taking care of yourself can prevent you from potentially
    harming others. We have a lot of influence on the people around
    us. We aren’t thinkers, we are feelers who like to think that we
    think,” continued Davis. “Asking ‘what’s wrong’ implies there is
    something wrong with someone. Instead, actively, intentionally
    connect with people. Ask ‘what’s going on, what’s happening with
    you?’ Give them the coping skills, because trauma changes the
    way that you behave.”

    Also traveling from within California, second guest speaker
    Jane shared the tragic story of her sexual assault as a child, and the
    strange lack of reaction from her father whom she immediately
    told afterwards. She also noted her parents’ refusal to discuss the
    SA further with her, until she intentionally went to them later
    asking for details.

    “I’ll never be okay with myself if I don’t do everything in my
    power to deal with this,” Jane explained to her initially hesitant
    father who had been a Marine, when she made the difficult
    decision to sue her assaulter “Until I go through this all the way,
    it’s going to be like a 50-pound backpack I have to carry around all
    the time and I don’t want to do that.”

    Jane won her suit without seeing or talking to her assaulter, but
    it was not about money, it was about healing and being brave.

    “A spiritual warrior is someone who steps into
    vulnerability. True bravery is being scared, but not turning
    that off, not turning into a rock, and doing it anyway,” she
    said. “I will be completely out of control, I will surrender. I
    will step into vulnerability. That is a warrior.”

    “I hope that the guest speakers empowered Marines
    and the community at large to report child abuse and sexual
    assault and to seek out support and services so that they can
    make informed decisions on their care,” said Michelle Adams,
    Behavioral Health office manager, Family Advocacy Program
    Prevention and Education Specialist, and Victim Advocate. “We
    want to create a community that doesn’t fear abuse, but instead
    addresses it head-on by speaking out and taking a stand to bring
    sexual assault to the forefront and hold abusers accountable.”

    “The wonderful thing about the SAPR Program and its
    reporting options is that the victim is always in control of
    the process,” Weston said, MCLB Barstow’s SARC, who has
    been a SA victim advocate for the Marine Corps for more than
    a decade. “Next steps will vary widely, based on the type of
    report, jurisdiction, and follow-on investigation and adjudication.
    However, the goal is always to serve the needs of the victim in the
    moment.”

    “Sexual assault is the most underreported crime,” said Weston.
    “The SAPR program encourages reporting, both restricted and
    unrestricted, to serve the needs of the victim and the interest of the
    Marine Corps. It is vital the victims understand that they are never
    to blame and that they are never alone. SAPR offers a variety of
    reporting options and resource to ensure that each and every victim
    is served and empowered.”

    On a payback tour working within BH, McGriff has a passion
    for helping others and has been the SAPR UVA for more than a
    year. He proposed a multi-faceted approach to address the large
    number of unreported sexual assaults.

    “Create a safe environment. Education and training.
    Accountability. Leadership involvement.” And finally, “Consult
    your SAPR. Your SAPR is here to help and has the connection
    to those who can help when they don’t have the capacity. Use
    them, use them, use them," said McGriff.

    “It’s courageous to speak up about such a difficult experience.
    Reporting can help you seek justice, support others and start the
    healing process. Your voice matters and you deserve to be heard
    and supported. Semper Fi,” said Gunnery Sgt. McGriff.

    “It is important to realize that not only during the month of
    April is this an important topic to address,” Adams concluded,
    “but every day throughout the year it is important to stand up and
    come together as one team and one fight against abuse.”

    For those who wish to make a report of a sexual assault, or
    even just speak with a confidential resource about options,
    help is always available via the MCLBB 24/7 Sexual Assault
    Support Line at 760-577-6036. Additional resources are also
    available by calling the DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247.

    BH Main Line at: 760-577-6533

    24/7 Support Line for SAPR at 760-577-6036

    FAP 24/7 Helpline for Domestic and Child Abuse at: 760-577-
    6484

    To respect the anonymity of the second guest speaker, she is
    referred to as “Jane” throughout this article.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 16:02
    Story ID: 469904
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courage to Speak Up, by Vanessa Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Courage to Speak Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Behavioral Health
    CAP
    SAPR
    Earth Day
    Family Advocacy Program
    MCLB Barstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT