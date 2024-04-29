Courage to Speak Up

Photo By Kristyn Galvan | A Marine at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow holding a pad that says "Thank you...... read more read more Photo By Kristyn Galvan | A Marine at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow holding a pad that says "Thank you for believing me." The pad also has the Department of Defense's Safe Helpline contact info. This was in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. see less | View Image Page

Collaborating this month for Child Abuse and Sexual Assault

Prevention month, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow’s

Behavioral Health Family Advocacy Program and Sexual

Assault Prevent and Response Program brought in two guest

speakers to share their experiences with forty Marines and civilian

personnel at the Maj. Gen. James L. Day conference center on

base, April 17. Also supporting the effort were MCLB Barstow’s

Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Suzanna Weston and SAPR

Uniformed Victim Advocate, Gunnery Sgt. Richard McGriff.



Ami M.S. Davis, originally from the High Desert, traveled

from San Diego to share their history of child abuse, sexual assault

and trauma, as well as prevention and self-care.



“We often misuse the term ‘trauma’; it doesn't always occur

due to stress, because stress can be positive. Positive and tolerable

stress create resilience. Toxic stress creates trauma,” Davis

explains, before guiding the group through designing an imaginary

unicorn. The exercise activates the pre-frontal cortex, a portion

of the brain responsible for emotional regulation and is often

underdeveloped in child abuse victims.



“Taking care of yourself can prevent you from potentially

harming others. We have a lot of influence on the people around

us. We aren’t thinkers, we are feelers who like to think that we

think,” continued Davis. “Asking ‘what’s wrong’ implies there is

something wrong with someone. Instead, actively, intentionally

connect with people. Ask ‘what’s going on, what’s happening with

you?’ Give them the coping skills, because trauma changes the

way that you behave.”



Also traveling from within California, second guest speaker

Jane shared the tragic story of her sexual assault as a child, and the

strange lack of reaction from her father whom she immediately

told afterwards. She also noted her parents’ refusal to discuss the

SA further with her, until she intentionally went to them later

asking for details.



“I’ll never be okay with myself if I don’t do everything in my

power to deal with this,” Jane explained to her initially hesitant

father who had been a Marine, when she made the difficult

decision to sue her assaulter “Until I go through this all the way,

it’s going to be like a 50-pound backpack I have to carry around all

the time and I don’t want to do that.”



Jane won her suit without seeing or talking to her assaulter, but

it was not about money, it was about healing and being brave.



“A spiritual warrior is someone who steps into

vulnerability. True bravery is being scared, but not turning

that off, not turning into a rock, and doing it anyway,” she

said. “I will be completely out of control, I will surrender. I

will step into vulnerability. That is a warrior.”



“I hope that the guest speakers empowered Marines

and the community at large to report child abuse and sexual

assault and to seek out support and services so that they can

make informed decisions on their care,” said Michelle Adams,

Behavioral Health office manager, Family Advocacy Program

Prevention and Education Specialist, and Victim Advocate. “We

want to create a community that doesn’t fear abuse, but instead

addresses it head-on by speaking out and taking a stand to bring

sexual assault to the forefront and hold abusers accountable.”



“The wonderful thing about the SAPR Program and its

reporting options is that the victim is always in control of

the process,” Weston said, MCLB Barstow’s SARC, who has

been a SA victim advocate for the Marine Corps for more than

a decade. “Next steps will vary widely, based on the type of

report, jurisdiction, and follow-on investigation and adjudication.

However, the goal is always to serve the needs of the victim in the

moment.”



“Sexual assault is the most underreported crime,” said Weston.

“The SAPR program encourages reporting, both restricted and

unrestricted, to serve the needs of the victim and the interest of the

Marine Corps. It is vital the victims understand that they are never

to blame and that they are never alone. SAPR offers a variety of

reporting options and resource to ensure that each and every victim

is served and empowered.”



On a payback tour working within BH, McGriff has a passion

for helping others and has been the SAPR UVA for more than a

year. He proposed a multi-faceted approach to address the large

number of unreported sexual assaults.



“Create a safe environment. Education and training.

Accountability. Leadership involvement.” And finally, “Consult

your SAPR. Your SAPR is here to help and has the connection

to those who can help when they don’t have the capacity. Use

them, use them, use them," said McGriff.



“It’s courageous to speak up about such a difficult experience.

Reporting can help you seek justice, support others and start the

healing process. Your voice matters and you deserve to be heard

and supported. Semper Fi,” said Gunnery Sgt. McGriff.



“It is important to realize that not only during the month of

April is this an important topic to address,” Adams concluded,

“but every day throughout the year it is important to stand up and

come together as one team and one fight against abuse.”



For those who wish to make a report of a sexual assault, or

even just speak with a confidential resource about options,

help is always available via the MCLBB 24/7 Sexual Assault

Support Line at 760-577-6036. Additional resources are also

available by calling the DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247.



BH Main Line at: 760-577-6533



24/7 Support Line for SAPR at 760-577-6036



FAP 24/7 Helpline for Domestic and Child Abuse at: 760-577-

6484



To respect the anonymity of the second guest speaker, she is

referred to as “Jane” throughout this article.