A Marine at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow holding a pad that says "Thank you for believing me." The pad also has the Department of Defense's Safe Helpline contact info.
This was in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8372858
|VIRIN:
|240424-M-XD809-7493
|Resolution:
|1244x832
|Size:
|126.55 KB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Courage to Speak Up, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT