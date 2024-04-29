U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Welcomes Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Shedric Moody

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Command Sgt. Maj. Shedric Moody assumes the top enlisted role at the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion in a Change of Responsibility ceremony at LSU’s Digital Media Center, April 25 at 10:30 a.m.



Moody provides comprehensive oversight of all Army recruiting operations spanning Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee for a total of 45 recruiting stations and 288 active and reserve Soldiers.



The McLain, Miss native is eager to take lead in a familiar place and is no stranger to southern hospitality nor the Army’s recruiting mission.



“It is an honor to return where I served as the Baton Rouge Company 1st Sgt. and the Battalion Operations Sgt. Maj.,” Moody said. “For me, it is like returning home to do what I love, represent and support the young men and woman who are ready to embark on their journey of serving our country.”



The Soldiers of the battalion will also say farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Barbaresi, who has been with the battalion for three years.

“For me, leadership has always been about the Soldiers, and it’s been a personal blessing and absolute honor getting to know and work alongside the Soldiers and Civilians of the Baton Rouge Battalion,” Barbaresi said. “The hardest part about retirement and moving to the next chapter of life is not leaving the Army; it’s leaving the Soldiers, but I have no doubt the battalion will be in good hands under the leadership of Lt. Col. Marsh and Command Sgt. Maj. Moody.”



The Change of Responsibility ceremony will be attended by distinguished Army leadership and invited guests, general and VIP.



