South Carolina Army National Guard Hosts annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Photo By Spc. Turner Horton | U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard participate in the fourth annual...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Turner Horton | U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard participate in the fourth annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, April 26, 2024. The event first started in 2001 with a small group of men walking in high heels to stand up against sexual violence towards women. Since then, it has grown to be a globally recognized event showing support for all victims of sexual violence by raising awareness and encouraging advocacy against sexual violence. Approximately 40 Soldiers and civilians participated in the walk. The event is an opportunity to open dialog about topics that might be off-limits for discussion in some sections of our population. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Turner Horton)

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event first started in 2001 with a small group of men walking in high heels to stand up against sexual violence toward women. Since then, it has grown to be a globally recognized event showing support for all victims of sexual violence by raising awareness and encouraging advocacy against sexual violence.



The name of the event changed from Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to Walk a Mile in Their shoes, and the participants no longer wear high heels, to make clear anyone can be a victim of sexual violence. Now that the heels have been taken off, the event is now a symbolic, mile long walk to not only show support but to also reflect on the painful process victims go through.



“We decided to go against the high heels because we realized that victims come in different shapes, colors, and genders,” said Sgt. Travis Duncan, Resiliency and START program coordinator for the South Carolina National Guard “it serves as a symbolic gesture to foster empathy and address gender stereotypes and violence.”



This event is an opportunity to open dialog about topics that might be off-limits for discussion in some sections of our population.



“Walk a Mile in Their Shoes is important because it brings light to the topics that we don’t like to talk about,” said Mrs. Bobbie Sinner, victims advocate, South Carolina National Guard



“It allows a space for us to talk about uncomfortable subjects that affect people today and not only affect women, but men and children as well,” Sinner said.



Many South Carolina National Guard Soldier and family resources were in attendance such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program, Holistic Health and Fitness Program, Substance Abuse Program, Suicide Prevention Program, and Integrated Behavioral Health Program to name a few. These programs provide support and resources equipped with trained individuals ready to help to victims through difficult situations.