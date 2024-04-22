NTAG Mid America Holds Change of Command

ST. LOUIS – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America held a change of command ceremony at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum on April 26. Cmdr. Joshua Oakes was relieved by Cmdr. Matthew Howell as NTAG Mid America’s commanding officer.



Under Oakes leadership NTAG Mid America put in over 4,300 Sailors into the Navy, 320 of which were in the nuclear field, a high priority for the Navy, as well as 260 special warfare candidates and 62 medical officers which directly supported the fleet’s manning requirements and ensured that the Navy has the highest quality Sailors.



“It is the Navy recruiter who is working the phones, pounding the pavement and going after leads that results in both a stronger Navy and a stronger nation,” said Oakes. “The Sailors at NTAG Mid America have had a direct hand in changing the lives of citizens across Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. My recruiters, under tremendous effort, have overcome and weathered the storm that has plagued recruiting over the last three years and I cannot be more proud of the work they have done.”



Capt. Tommy Edgeworth, Deputy Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented Oakes the meritorious service medal for his performance as commanding officer.



“I’m deeply honored to be here as the guest speaker at this time-honored ceremony where we will bid farewell to one exceptional leader and welcome another to the helm,” said Edgeworth. “Josh, you have built an amazing team here so thank you for the tremendous work you’ve put in over the last three years as both the XO [executive officer] and CO [commanding officer] of NTAG Mid America.”



Edgeworth went on to congratulate Howell in his new role and shared his excitement at what is to come for the new commanding officer.



As the newly appointed commanding officer of NTAG Mid America, Howell went on to address his command and his vision for the future.



“To NTAG Mid America, my commitment to you, I will not ask you to do something that I would not be willing to do myself,” said Howell. “I will be your constant advocate and I will tear down barriers to your success. I will hold myself and each of you to high standards, to uphold the core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.”



NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.

