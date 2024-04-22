Navy Launches Operation MWR Entertainment Series with 65 Free Events at Navy Installations Around the World

Courtesy Photo | Navy MWR is launching the Operation MWR entertainment series which will host 65 free...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy MWR is launching the Operation MWR entertainment series which will host 65 free concerts and events at Navy installations around the world from May – June 2024 for service members and their families. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of its overall effort to improve Quality of Service, the Navy is launching the Operation MWR entertainment series which will host 65 free events at Navy installations around the world from May – June 2024 for service members and their families.



“Work-life balance and community fellowship are essential to the well-being and readiness of our Sailors and their families,” said Leslie Gould, director of Fleet and Family Readiness at Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). “We hope these events not only provide a fun, recreational outlet, but also an opportunity to bring friends and families together to strengthen personal ties throughout our Navy community.”



Entertainment will vary by location and may feature concerts, comedic performances, interactive murder mystery dinners and more! Examples of headlining musical performers include acts such as Andy Grammer, Dierks Bentley, Eli Young Band, Goo Goo Dolls, Ludacris, The All-American Rejects, Switchfoot and others.



Operation MWR events are open to all MWR eligible patrons, are free of charge, and in most cases do not require advanced registration. However, space may be limited at some venues and entry will be first-come first-served.



Service members and their families can find information about events at an installation near them by visiting navymwr.org/operationmwr or contacting their local Navy MWR office.



“Service members can also access other leisure and community offerings through their Navy MWR office,” said Gould. “All year long, MWR offers services such as trips, tours, leisure skills classes, sporting events, discounted attraction tickets and more, providing opportunities to recharge and connect through recreation.”



